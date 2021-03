POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Powell County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after South Fork Church of God was vandalized.

In the photos shared on Powell County Sheriff's Facebook Page, pews were tipped over, pages were ripped out of the Bible and thrown on the floor and multiple holes were put into the walls.

Anyone with any information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Powell County Sheriff Danny Rogers at 606-663-2226.