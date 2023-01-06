Investigators take stand in December 2021 Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than a year after a Lexington man is killed, the person charged with his murder is working his way through the justice system.

On Friday, Deonte Carter appeared in person for a preliminary hearing as investigators took the stand to share what they know.

Carter is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Devon Sandusky at the end of 2021, accused of shooting him in the head. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Investigators testified Friday morning confirming that Carter and Sandusky knew each other.

They found Facebook messages between the two men about buying drugs from one another. Carter also admitted to knowing Sandusky, according to investigators.

It was also confirmed the car and weapon found at the scene belong to Carter and the shell casing from the bullet that killed Sandusky belongs to Carter's gun.

Judge Murphy concluded there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

Christina Sandusky Johnson, Devon's mother, talked to LEX 18 after the hearing. She says she's overwhelmed right now, adding it's hard to put into words. She knows it's only going to get harder from here.

"We've just got to fight through it and be strong for Devon because I plan to be here on every court date," said Johnson. "So, no matter how hard it's going to be, I'm going to be there."

Carter also has pending charges for another murder investigation in January of 2022 just weeks after Sandusky was killed. That investigation helped link Carter to this case, which will now be on its way to the grand jury.