'It hurts': Batman burglar targets multiple small Lexington businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least three times in one night, the Batman burglar was caught on surveillance video targeting multiple small Lexington businesses.

"I didn't believe it at first and then I thought, yep, that's definitely happening," Fat Daisy Skateboard Company co-owner Dave Rogers said as he recalled the moment he saw the surveillance footage of the break-in.

The thief broke into Fat Daisy last Thursday, which is its one-year anniversary but didn't take anything.

The thief broke into Fat Daisy last Thursday, which is its one-year anniversary but didn't take anything.

"He didn't come in and tear the place up," Rogers said. "He didn't break stuff or leave a mess everywhere. He just kinda rifled through my stuff, put it back, and then left."

Rogers said he also tried to break into several other stores in the same strip mall. The evidence of that can still be seen on the door handles, which are damaged.

Across the street, the person is seen on a security video trying to break into Ernie's Spirits and Euro Spa. Footage shows he was unsuccessful.

It was Java Jukebox, which opened three months ago, that got hit the worst.

Owner Lane Allen said the burglar stole $400 cash, a $2,000 register, and unplugged his fridges which caused him to lose $1,500 dollars in food.

"Having somebody just step all over my hard work, it hurts," Allen said.

Allen didn't have any cameras inside the store at the time of the burglary but one outside caught the suspect on camera.

While Allen feels violated, he also feels support from the community. Someone even bought a security system for him to put inside his store.

"The day after, I was just going through my phone and just crying because of all the people that were like showing love and showing their support," he said.

Allen said he filed a police report and that he hopes Lexington Police are able to catch the burglar soon.