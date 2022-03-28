Jessamin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing fugitive

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Justin Waldrop, who allegedly fled a scene in a stolen vehicle when deputies attempted to arrest him on three active warrants.

Deputies responded to a dispute involving Waldrop around 4 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on scene, Waldrop had already left the area, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. They proceeded to a known residence of Waldrop's on West Brown Street just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the stolen vehicle, as well as Waldrop walking towards the vehicle. Waldrop disregarded commands from the deputies, and instead, entered and started the vehicle.

Deputies further attempted to control Waldrop by taser, which failed. Waldrop gained full operation of the vehicle and put it in reverse, which ultimately led to the open passenger side door striking a deputy. Waldrop was able to flee the area.

Waldrop is charged with receiving stolen property greater than $10,000; wanton endangerment in the first degree; assault in the third degree (police officer); fleeing and evading in the first degree (motor vehicle). All additional charges filed are felonies.

All deputies involved are physically okay.

Any information regarding Waldrop's whereabouts or possible locations, contact Jessamine County Sheriff's Office at (859) 885-9512, or email our tips page anonymously at tips@jessaminesheriff.org

