Jessamine County Sheriff's Office looking for whoever stole concrete donkey from home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office is looking for whoever stole a concrete donkey from a Nicholasville home.

Authorities say the concrete donkey was taken from a home in the 2400 block of Bethel Road.

Watts Realtors & Auctioneers, Inc. is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) who stole the concrete donkey.

If you have any information, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office at 859-885-4139 or email tips@jessaminesheriff.org.