Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Jessamine County Sheriff's Office looking for whoever stole concrete donkey from home

items.[0].image.alt
Jessamine County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
214664626_1965920680250253_6486118509600165201_n.jpg
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 17:17:59-04

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office is looking for whoever stole a concrete donkey from a Nicholasville home.

Authorities say the concrete donkey was taken from a home in the 2400 block of Bethel Road.

Watts Realtors & Auctioneers, Inc. is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) who stole the concrete donkey.

If you have any information, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office at 859-885-4139 or email tips@jessaminesheriff.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight