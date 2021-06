JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A teacher who taught in the Jessamine County school district during the 2020-21 school year has been arrested.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Jason Sharp was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center on Friday with charges of Rape, 3rd Degree, Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree and Sodomy, 3rd Degree. Sharp's bond was set at $10,000.

According to a Jessamine County Schools website, Sharp taught math in the school district.