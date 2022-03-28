Charge amended for inmate involved in deadly beating of another inmate inside Jessamine Co. jail

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An inmate charged in the beating death of another inmate has had his case waived to the grand jury.

On Monday, 34-year-old Adam Duff's charge of first-degree assault was amended to first-degree manslaughter after the other inmate, Michael LeMay, died from his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday, March 23.

Duff was caught on a security camera in the Jessamine County Detention Center slamming another inmate into a wall inside a cell, according to his citation. Police accuse Duff of then choking the inmate, slamming him on a bed, and punching him in the face until he was unconscious. After that, Duff allegedly continued to "stomp" the victim, and dragged him into a shower, according to the citation.

LeMay’s family declined to speak to us on camera but did send along a statement that says: "We find peace knowing Michael is now with our Lord."

According to his obituary, LeMay was a disabled veteran who served in the Army. It says his favorite things were telling stories to his family and friends and especially reading and reciting the Bible and attending church. he is set to be buried at Camp Nelson.

A preliminary hearing for Duff is scheduled for March 28.