Judge amends murder charge to manslaughter for man accused in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington judge has amended a murder charge to manslaughter for a man accused in an April shooting.

The shooting happened on April 20 on Chestnut Street. 43-year-old Timonte D. Harris and 32-year-old Lakeisha Hill were killed.

37-year-old Corry Jackson was arrested in connection to the shooting and initially charged with Harris' murder. Police say Jackson shot and killed Harris after Harris allegedly shot Hill. She too later died.

Jackson says he wasn't there and didn't pull the trigger. Defense attorney Daniel Whitley said a ballistics lab report could determine a lot in the case.

In Jackson's preliminary hearing on Monday, the judge ruled that he will now face a manslaughter charge, and his bond was also reduced from $500,000 to $100,000.

His case will head to the grand jury in Lexington.