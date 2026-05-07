Judge finds woman charged in deadly 2025 crash competent to stand trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Court documents reveal that a Montgomery County judge has found a woman charged in a deadly 2025 crash competent to stand trial.

29-year-old Erica McColgan was indicted on May 23, 2025, for murder, first-degree assault, failure of the owner to maintain required insurance, and third-degree assault of a healthcare provider, according to documents.

The charges, according to the sheriff's office, stem from a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on April 19, 2025, at the intersection of Indian Mound and Winchester Road in Montgomery County.

Documents show that the judge returned the competency hearing order on May 4, 2026.