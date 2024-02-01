Watch Now
Judge formally sentences four in 2016 murder of Lexington teenager

Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 12:43:31-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge has formally sentenced four men following the murder of a Lexington teenager back in 2016.

Police say 18-year-old Caleb Hallett was killed during a robbery.

Two others arrested in connection to the shooting, Christopher Allen and Ricky Auxier, both pleaded guilty. Marques Smith and Marique Sturgis were later found guilty by a jury.

The judge in the case agreed with the jury's recommendation and sentenced Smith to 40 years in prison and Sturgis to 35 years in prison. Smith was convicted on murder, robbery, and complicity to robbery and assault charges. Sturgis was convicted on complicity to manslaughter and robbery as well as assault.

Allen was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Auxier was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

