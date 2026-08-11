Judge grants venue change, denies bail for former sheriff charged in fatal shooting of judge

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A judge has ordered that the trial of former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines be moved out of Letcher County, finding that extensive publicity and strong local opinions surrounding the case would make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

The ruling, entered Aug. 11 following a June 5 hearing on pending motions, also denies bail for Stines, who is charged in the fatal shooting of Kevin Mullins, a Letcher County district judge.

The court found that the "proof of guilt is evident" and the "presumption of guilt is great," citing evidence presented during the bond hearing, including video footage that prosecutors say shows the shooting inside Judge Mullins' chambers.

During the hearing, the defense presented testimony from a relative who described changes in Stines' behavior before the shooting, including severe stress, lack of sleep and concerns about his family's safety. The court ruled that he will remain jailed without bond pending the outcome of the case.

The court also granted the Commonwealth's request for an additional mental health evaluation after the defense indicated it intends to introduce expert testimony regarding criminal responsibility at trial.

The judge found that Kentucky court rules give the Commonwealth an opportunity to seek its own review of any mental health defenses raised by the defendant.

In approving the change of venue, Special Judge Christopher T. Cohron pointed to widespread local and national media coverage, social media discussion and testimony that community members had aligned themselves with either "Team Mickey Stines" or "Team Judge Mullins."

The order states that both the defendant and victim were well-known public officials and that the level of publicity could prejudice either side.

The judge further concluded that a fair trial cannot be held in an adjacent county and cited the volume of information and misinformation circulating online about the case. Attorneys for both sides have been given 15 days to submit their preferred trial location and supporting arguments.

A trial date will be scheduled after a venue is selected and the additional mental health examination is completed.