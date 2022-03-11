Judge: Kentucky attorney appeared under the influence during trial

(LEX 18) — An Adair County attorney is in jail after a judge found her in contempt of court.

According to court records, Bethany Stanziano appeared to be under the influence of illegal substances during a trial on Wednesday. The judge says Stanziano agreed multiple times to be tested for drugs but later changed her mind while deputies were taking her to be tested.

Stanziano is the widow of Pulaski County attorney Mark Stanziano. He was shot and killed back in 2014 outside of his office in Somerset. He reportedly tried to help Clinton David Inabnitt, the man charged in his death, including offering to pay for mental health treatment. Inabnitt later pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the murder.

Stanziano is currently in the Taylor County Jail. A hearing has been scheduled for March 15.