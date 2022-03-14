Junction City volunteer firefighter charged with rape

LINCOLN/BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have charged a volunteer firefighter with the Junction City Fire Department with rape.

29-year-old Sean Reardon was arrested Saturday at the fire department during a fundraiser. He is charged with rape in the third degree and distribution of obscene matter to minors.

According to Reardon's arrest citation, he initially denied the allegations made by the victim, who is a minor. But after being shown picture documentation provided to police from the victim, the citation says Reardon gave a confession of the crime.

Reardon served as a member of the Lincoln County and Junction City Volunteer Fire Departments. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lincoln County Schools confirmed with LEX 18 that Reardon also served as a custodian at Hustonville Elementary.

The Junction City Volunteer Fire Department says that KSP has its full support during this investigation.