Jury finds Roger Burdette guilty of murder in crash that killed Louisville detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — According to WDRB, the jury in the trial of a man who caused a crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police detective was guilty of murder and wanton endangerment.

Roger Burdette was charged with murder in the death of Detective Deidre Megendoht. He was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's cruiser on Interstate 64 on Christmas Eve 2018. Mengedoht died at the scene.

The jury got the case just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and reached a verdict just after 8 p.m. Among its options for charges to Burdette were murder, second-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide, wanton endangerment, driving while impaired, and failure to yield for a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors presented evidence all last week that they say proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn while he was behind the wheel.

WDRB says defense attorneys called Jim Sobek to testify Tuesday morning as an expert on visibility and light. He indicated that because of the change in sunlight under the Belvedere, he could see how the wreck could occur. On cross-examination, prosecutors got Sobek to admit that none of that really matters if Burdette was watching video on a phone.

An EMT who examined Burdette at the scene also took the stand. He didn't note any sort of impairment, testifying that Burdette was "behaving appropriately" given the situation.

This story was originally published by WDRB Louisville.