Juvenile arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into telephone pole during police chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A juvenile was arrested Monday night after leading Graves County Sheriff's deputies on a chase in a stolen 2017 Dodge Charger that ended with the vehicle crashing into a telephone pole and flipping over.

The incident began when McCracken County law enforcement alerted the Graves County Sheriff's Office about a report of the stolen muscle car. Minutes later, a Graves County deputy spotted the vehicle on US-45 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The chase ended when the stolen Charger crashed into a telephone pole and flipped, causing a temporary power outage in the area. Deputies found a handgun inside the vehicle that did not belong to the car's owner.

A juvenile was discovered hiding in a nearby soy field and taken into custody. The juvenile claimed he was not driving the vehicle.

The juvenile was charged with felony evading police and possession of a handgun by a minor, among other charges. The investigation is ongoing.