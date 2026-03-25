Juvenile arrested after threat made towards Pikeville High School, district says

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A juvenile was taken into custody overnight after making a threat towards Pikeville High School, according to a Facebook post from the district.

According to Pikeville Independent Schools, the Pikeville Police Department and Kentucky State Police worked overnight to apprehend the individual.

The district confirmed that it will be in session on Wednesday, March 25, and additional police units and School Resource Officers will be on campus to provide comfort for students, staff, and families.

"The agencies involved have worked very closely throughout the night with us, and we are comfortable with the return of our students and staff today to our schools," the district said.

According to the district, because the suspect is a juvenile, no further details about their identity have been released.