Juvenile charged with assault after allegedly shooting 2 teens in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police reported that a juvenile has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault after allegedly shooting two other juveniles in Pike County on Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Rays Branch in the Pikeville community around Tuesday evening, KSP reported. When troopers arrived at the home, they found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed that another male reportedly involved in the shooting fired a weapon, striking both victims. Both injured juveniles were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, KSP noted. Their current conditions have not been released.

Following the investigation, one juvenile was arrested and taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center. The suspect, KSP reported, faces charges of first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation remains active, and no additional details have been released at this time.