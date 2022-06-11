Juvenile girl shot in the leg on 6th Street & Pemberton Street, has non-life-threatening injuries

(LEX 18) — A juvenile girl was shot in the leg Friday afternoon and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police were called at 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting with a victim.

Police say a juvenile girl was riding with her dad on 6th and Pemberton Street when their vehicle was shot from an unrelated incident. She was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The father then drove them to East 3rd and Eastern before calling 911.

Two houses were also shot.

No suspects or arrests at this time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.