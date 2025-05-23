Juvenile in Millersburg charged with burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (lex 18) — A juvenile in Millersburg has been charged with burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief, after police found that a home was purposefully vandalized on May 18.

Police detailed that at around 3:30 a.m. on May 18, an officer was conducting routine patrol when he saw the rear door of a home on Main Street was slightly open.

After determining no one was living in the home, the officer did a sweep and found that "the interior of the home had been purposefully vandalized," police reported.

Police added that evidence on the scene indicated that multiple unknown individuals allegedly burglarized the home. A person-of-interest was identified and police conducted an interview on May 20, who reportedly admitted to entering the home with friends "in order to cause damage to the home."

Further, police noted that the juvenile refused to provide additional information on the incident and no other suspects have been identified at this time.

The juvenile was then charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree criminal mischief, according to police.

Police said that anyone with information can contact MPD at 859-435-2013.