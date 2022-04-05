Watch
Juvenile kills Kentucky man who was assaulting woman, investigation underway

Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 13:58:03-04

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after they say a juvenile killed a Kentucky man who was assaulting a woman.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting around 8:00 p.m. Monday on Poplar Estates Road. They say 26-year-old Travis Popplewell, of Stanford, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Popplewell was assaulting his girlfriend and a juvenile in the home when another juvenile shot Popplewell with a handgun.

No arrests have been made yet.

This case remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

