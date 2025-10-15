Juvenile stabbed during alleged altercation at Big Spring Park in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Versailles Police Department reported that an alleged altercation between juveniles led to one of them being stabbed on Tuesday evening.

The department detailed that at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to Big Spring Park on a reported stabbing.

Officers reportedly determined that there was an altercation between juveniles that resulted in one of the juveniles sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The department confirmed that the juveniles involved know each other and are "cooperating with investigators."

Police noted that there's no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.