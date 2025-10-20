Kenton County police seek help identifying man found dead in 1982

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kenton County Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man whose body was found more than 40 years ago in Northern Kentucky.

Kenton County police reported that the body of an unknown man was discovered along the wood line at the north end of Locust Pike Park in Ryland Heights on Nov. 4, 1982. Kenton County Public Works employees found the remains.

Police described the victim as standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 147 pounds.

Police added that he had several tattoos on both arms which included the letters "MH" on his upper right arm, along with "HELEN" on his lower left arm. Further the word "Mother" was possibly on his lower right arm.

The victim, according to police, was wearing a plaid button up shirt, blue pants and worn shoes. Glasses were reportedly found nearby his body. His age is estimated to be between 60 and 70 years old.

Anyone with information that could help identify the victim is asked to contact Det. Jill Stulz at Investigations@KentonCounty.org.

