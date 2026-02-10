Kentucky caregiver sentenced to 8 years for stealing from dying patient, AG reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Murray woman who worked as a caregiver has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a dying patient through forged checks and unauthorized withdrawals.

The Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman reported that 53-year-old Leslie Lockhart, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft by unlawful taking, 22 counts of second-degree forgery and theft of identity.

Attorney General Russell Coleman's Special Prosecutions Unit secured the conviction in Calloway Circuit Court.

From May 2023 through December 2024, Lockhart reportedly stole funds from the dying patient by forging checks, making unauthorized withdrawals from stock accounts and accessing the victim's 401(k) without permission, according to court documents.

"When a criminal uses their position to steal from our most vulnerable, it isn't just money that's taken, it's trust," Coleman said.

Under the plea agreement, Lockhart must pay $300,000 in restitution to the victim's estate. She is required to pay $100,000 within 30 days, the attorney's office noted.

"All Kentucky seniors should know that we take this exploitation seriously and will hold the culprit accountable for her loathsome actions," Coleman said.