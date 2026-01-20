Kentucky charges 25 people in illegal catfish harvesting operation across 6 counties

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a 10-month multi-agency investigation has identified 25 people who will be charged with violations related to the "illegal commercial harvest and sale of catfish from public waters."

The investigation, known as the Dubbed Operation River Raid, spans from Paducah to Ashland and is one of the most significant cases of illegal wildlife harvesting and distribution in recent state history, according to officials.

"This case reflects our commitment to safeguarding Kentucky's natural resources," said Col. Jeremy McQueary, director of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division. "Illegal commercialization of wildlife — especially through the exploitation of native fish populations — undermines conservation efforts and lawful recreation. We will not tolerate it."

According to officials, the investigation is expected to result in more than 700 criminal charges across six counties: Livingston, Marshall, Boyd, Bath, Lawrence, and Powell.

Game wardens, according to officials, plan to present more than 100 felony counts to local grand juries for individuals who they say "failed to report the harvest of a total of more than 300,000 pounds of catfish."

"A critical piece of information to properly manage any fishery is accurate harvest rates," said Dave Dreves, director of the Fisheries Division. "That is why commercial fishers are required to report their harvest each month. This egregious underreporting undermines our ability to properly monitor catfish populations, especially trophy catfish."

According to officials, the illegal activity involved "harvesting catfish from public waterways and transporting them for sale to unregulated or illegally operated pay lakes."

During the investigation, officials say they used surveillance, intelligence sharing, and field inspections to disrupt the illegal activities.

"This case sends a strong message," added Maj. David Marques, assistant director for the Law Enforcement Division. "If you profit from poaching or operate outside the law, we will find you and you will be held accountable."

Officials ask the public to report any suspected poaching activity to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by calling 800-25-ALERT or texting "KFWLAW" to 847411.