Kentucky couple charged with reckless homicide in infant death following grand jury indictment

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owsley County couple has been arrested in connection with a year-long investigation by Kentucky State Police in the death of an infant.

According to KSP, an Owsley County Grand Jury indicted 27-year-old Deeann Bennett and 32-year-old Charles Bennett on Jan. 22.

KSP says the investigation began on Nov. 29, 2024, when KSP Post 7 in Richmond received a 911 call about a woman who had been transported to a local hospital after reporting a possible miscarriage. While at the hospital, the couple allegedly told police that the infant remained at their home on Lewis Lane in Booneville.

According to KSP, troopers responded to the home, where they found an unresponsive infant over an embankment outside of the home.

The infant, according to KSP, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owsley County coroner and was then taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

According to KSP, on Feb. 9, 2026, Deeann was charged with reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and concealing the birth of an infant, while Charles was charged with reckless homicide and concealing the birth of an infant.

Both are lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail awaiting their arraignment.