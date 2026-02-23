Kentucky Dept. of Corrections employee arrested for shoplifting at Richmond Buc-ee's

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky Department of Corrections employee is now facing charges after Richmond Police say he was captured on surveillance cameras stealing two men's button-down shirts , valued at a total of $140, from a Buc-ee's store.

William "Bill" Mustage, who is listed as the branch manager of Offender Information Services for the Kentucky Department of Corrections on an August 2025 organizational chart, was charged with one charge of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

According to documents filed in in Madison County District Court, a man, later identified as Mustage, entered the store just before 1 p.m. on January 11.

As he walked through the store's clothing section, Mustage allegedly placed two short-sleeve RSVLTS shirts, each valued at $70.00, into a backpack in a shopping cart after he had removed the security sensors with a pocket tool.

"Surveillance footage shows the male suspect removing a tool from his pocket while concealing himself behind a shelf," the document reads. "He uses the tool to remove the security sensors from the two shirts."

Mustage then paid for the remaining items in the cart, valued at $58.34, and exited the store.

Kentucky Justice Department's Communications Director Morgan Hall released a statement about the arrest.

"William Mustage reported the arrest to his direct supervisor on February 12," Hall said. "The Department of Corrections is reviewing for appropriate action," Hall said.

Mustage posted a $500 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for March 17.

In a prior press release found on Kentucky.gov, it states that Mustage has been with the Department of Corrections since 2009 and has been promoted multiple times.

