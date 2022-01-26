Kentucky family robbed at gunpoint on side of Washington County road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man says his family had been robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to Perryville Road near the intersection of Pottsville Road. According to the sheriff's office, the driver from Bardstown was traveling through Washington County when he had car trouble and pulled over to the side of the road.

He said a car traveling westbound stopped approximately 100 feet in front of his vehicle and two suspects exited the car. One suspect held a gun to the motorist’s head, forced him to the ground, and requested his money and jewelry. The other suspect approached the passenger side window with a gun drawn and requested the other people in his vehicle—the driver's wife, his father, and two children—hand over their belongings.

Items taken from the family include gold rings, watches, wallets, a necklace, and a purse.

The suspects told the man to not call the police before returning to their vehicle and fleeing east towards Perryville.

The only description of the suspects is that they were both males. The WCSO is asking anyone who may have been traveling on Perryville Road during this time and may have information to please call Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at (859) 336-5400.