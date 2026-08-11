Kentucky man accused of impersonating officer during alleged traffic stop in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Laurel County man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and conducted an unlawful traffic stop along Kentucky 30.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a deputy arrested 19-year-old Korie Matthew Noble on Saturday, Aug. 8, at around 10:53 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched after a motorist reported being stopped by a man driving a white SUV that appeared to be a police vehicle and displayed markings or decals, the sheriff's office reported. The caller told authorities the vehicle activated a flashing red light and that the driver claimed the motorist had been speeding.

The sheriff's office said the individual could not provide identification when asked, prompting the motorist to leave the scene and contact Laurel County 911.

The deputy later located the SUV parked along KY 30 and initiated a traffic stop. According to the sheriff's office, Noble admitted he had conducted the traffic stop.

Noble was charged with:

Impersonating a peace officer

Improper emergency/safety lights

Failure to produce an insurance card

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Authorities noted that red emergency light packages are restricted to fire departments, rescue squads and ambulance services in Kentucky.

Sheriff Root also reminded drivers that legitimate Kentucky law enforcement vehicles use blue flashing lights when signaling a traffic stop and that officers carry proper identification. If motorists have concerns about the legitimacy of a stop, the sheriff recommends driving to a safe, well-lit location near open businesses before pulling over.

