Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Kentucky man accused of shooting roommate for eating last Hot Pocket

Jeff Mauro, Lucien Vendôme
Casey Rodgers/Casey Rodgers/Invision/AP
In this photo released by Nestlé Prepared Foods/Hot Pockets on July 16, 2013 - Food Network's "Sandwich King" Jeff Mauro and chef Lucien Vendôme, Director of Nestlé Culinary Innovations, reveal the new Hot Pockets brand sandwiches at the Nestlé kitchen in Chatsworth, Calif. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Nestlé Prepared Foods/Hot Pockets/AP Images)
Jeff Mauro, Lucien Vendôme
Posted at 12:45 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:47:46-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.

64-year-old Clifton E. Williams was arrested early Sunday and charged with assault in the second degree, according to a citation.

The citation says Williams became mad at his roommate for eating the last hot pocket and began throwing tiles. The roommate says he "attempted to fight back by trying to beat his a**," according to the citation.

Williams then went inside, grabbed a gun, and shot the roommate in the butt while the victim was trying to leave, the citation says.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth