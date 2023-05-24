Kentucky man accused of shooting roommate for eating last Hot Pocket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.

64-year-old Clifton E. Williams was arrested early Sunday and charged with assault in the second degree, according to a citation.

The citation says Williams became mad at his roommate for eating the last hot pocket and began throwing tiles. The roommate says he "attempted to fight back by trying to beat his a**," according to the citation.

Williams then went inside, grabbed a gun, and shot the roommate in the butt while the victim was trying to leave, the citation says.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.