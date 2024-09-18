Watch Now
Kentucky man allegedly attempts to shoot son after altercation in Lexington: citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man was arrested by Lexington police after he allegedly attempted to shoot his son at a home in Lexington on Tuesday but the gun reportedly did not fire off, according to a citation.

The citation detailed that officers were called to a home regarding an "altercation with a firearm." Upon arrival, the victim, identified by police as the son, reportedly told police that his father, William Tilton, allegedly attempted to shoot him following an altercation.

The son reported to police that he heard Tilton allegedly pull the trigger, however, a shot was not fired. Further, Tilton then tried to hit the son with the firearm, according to the citation.

Tilton was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, the citation reported.

