Kentucky man charged with attempted murder after woman found with multiple stab wounds

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds early Thursday morning in Garrard County.

The Garrard County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported stabbing in the Pfeifer Way area, where a woman was found with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was taken by EMS to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined that the incident was domestic violence-related and that Clarence Coogan allegedly attacked the woman, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says that Coogan was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, attempted murder, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He is booked in the Jessamine County Detention Center, and the incident remains under investigation.