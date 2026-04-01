Kentucky man charged with DUI after high-speed chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A high-speed pursuit through Washington County ended with the arrest of a man who faces 16 charges, including driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office detailed that the incident began Tuesday night when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 555. The driver, identified as Samuel Lance Tatum, refused to stop and accelerated, initiating a chase.

Another deputy joined the pursuit as Tatum reportedly drove erratically, making U-turns and using side roads to evade law enforcement. At one point, Tatum intentionally steered his vehicle toward a deputy's cruiser in an attempt to strike it, officials reported.

The chase continued south toward Springfield on Highway 555. Tatum reportedly entered the River of Life roundabout at Highway 555 and the 150 Bypass in the wrong direction, turning left into oncoming traffic before exiting onto Perryville Road.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of the 150 Bypass and Old Perryville Road when Tatum attempted a high-speed turn, lost control, and sideswiped a guardrail, according to officials. A deputy used his cruiser to pin Tatum’s vehicle against the guardrail to disable it.

Tatum climbed out of the driver’s side window and allegedly fled into a nearby field. Deputies chased Tatum on foot and took him into custody. No deputies or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Tatum faces 16 charges, including first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.