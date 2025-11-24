Kentucky man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Floyd County on Nov. 21.

KSP reported that Joshua Gayheart of Beaver was taken into custody and charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Sarah Slone.

The investigation, according to KSP, began when Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call from Prestonsburg 911 requesting assistance regarding an unresponsive woman in the Beaver community of Floyd County.

Troopers and investigators responded to the 14000 block of Kentucky Route 979 where they reportedly found Slone's body. The initial investigation indicated she suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner's Office.

Slone's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

KSP continues to investigate the shooting.