Florida man faces attempted murder charge after high-speed chase on I-75

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Florida man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after leading Kentucky law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties, a citation revealed.

The citation read that 34-year-old Steven Spry, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested Nov. 29 following the pursuit that began around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 28 on Interstate 75 in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department citation, the incident began when a deputy observed Spry's 1991 Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on I-75 near the 81-mile marker without headlights, tail lamps, or a visible license plate.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop and made contact with Spry, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in drive and fled the scene, the citation reported.

Spry allegedly drove recklessly, swerving toward law enforcement cruisers and forcing officers to take evasive action, according to the citation. During the chase, a deputy deployed stop sticks, which Spry avoided by driving into the grass and directly toward the officer's position.

"I quickly moved cover to the other side of my vehicle where my passenger side was almost struck," a deputy wrote in the citation.

The chase continued onto Interstate 64 toward Louisville, where Spry allegedly drove westbound in the eastbound lanes before eventually getting back into the correct lanes of travel. Shelby County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed spike strips, deflating Spry's front tires.

Spry continued until his vehicle was stopped by guard rail wire lines in the median. Louisville Metro Police SWAT team assisted in apprehending Spry from the vehicle.

Spry was taken to a Louisville hospital for medical clearance before being taken to Madison County Detention Center.

The citation read that Spry faces nine charges including attempted murder, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations.