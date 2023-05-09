Kentucky man facing criminal charges in child abuse investigation

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges following accusations of ongoing child abuse among his nine children, four of which are minors.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says on April 21, they arrested 55-year-old James Lino Saldana, of New Haven, following an investigation.

As part of the investigation, authorities claim one of Saldana's adult children had suffered permanent debilitating injuries after he allegedly assaulted her while she was a minor.

Saldana was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse for a child under the age of 12, a Class B felony. He was also charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence), also a Class B felony. Additional charges are pending.

Saldana's grand jury indictment details incidents that occurred between September 2017 and January 2023. For the assault charge, the indictment claims that in September 2021, Saldana allegedly slammed the head of one of his children into a table and failed to render aid.

The four juveniles were also placed into foster care by the Department of Community Based Services during the investigation.

If you have any additional information, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at (502) 348-1868. All callers can remain anonymous.