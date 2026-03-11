Kentucky man indicted on child exploitation, voyeurism charges after hidden cameras found in home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Paducah man is facing multiple felony charges after a McCracken County Grand Jury indicted him on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman.

AG Coleman states that 41-year-old Ryan Conn was indicted on two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor victim under 16, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor victim under 18, four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor victim under 18, one count of tampering with a witness, and one count of voyeurism.

According to the indictment, between July and Aug. 2024, Conn set up a hidden camera in various rooms of his Paducah home, including the bathroom and guest room, where he recorded four minors as young as 12 years old. Conn is also charged with voyeurism for a similar incident in Feb. 2025 involving a woman.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Richie Kemp will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.