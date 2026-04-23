Kentucky man sentenced after cutting a Fleming County deputy with a knife at a hospital

(LEX 18) — A man who cut a Fleming County deputy with a knife outside a hospital emergency room was sentenced to nine years in prison, which was probated after he spent nearly two years in custody.

Billy Hall was sentenced on April 17 on amended charges of wanton endangerment following a lengthy investigation and contested mental health evaluations, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for Fleming, Mason and Bracken counties. If Hall violates his probation, he will be required to serve more than seven years in prison.

The incident occurred on July 13, 2024, when Deputy Dustin Cooper responded to Hall's residence for a report of a possible intruder. Investigators determined there was no intruder and that Hall was experiencing mental delusions following methamphetamine use days prior, the attorney's office reported.

Fleming County EMS transported Hall to the hospital for evaluation. When they arrived, Hall exited the ambulance and attempted to enter the emergency room. As Cooper approached, Hall turned and cut the deputy's arm with a knife.

Despite the injury, Cooper and hospital staff subdued Hall and took him into custody. Cooper applied a tourniquet to his own arm before being transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the attorney's office.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office stated the conviction provides a measure of justice and noted the case was resolved with Cooper's approval.