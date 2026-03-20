Kentucky man sentenced to 5 years for pointing assault weapon at police, AG reports

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County judge sentenced a 56-year-old Berea man to five years in prison for pointing an assault weapon at police officers during a domestic disturbance.

Daniel Lewis pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2023. Berea Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Lewis' home.

When officers arrived, they found Lewis actively shooting an assault weapon off his back deck.

Lewis ignored repeated instructions from law enforcement to put down the weapon and continued firing.

Officers incapacitated Lewis with a nonfatal gunshot and took him into custody.