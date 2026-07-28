Kentucky Powerball winner arrested again, charged with domestic violence assault and strangulation

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Powerball winner, James Farthing, has been arrested again, this time in Scott County on domestic violence-related charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, James Farthing is charged with first-degree strangulation (domestic violence-related) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) following an alleged incident on July 26.

Deputy Zachary Bryant wrote in the complaint that deputies were dispatched after a woman called to report she was being assaulted at a home on Cynthiana Road.

According to the complaint, the woman told investigators she and Farthing had returned from a boating trip around 9 a.m. when the two got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Deputy Bryant noted in the complaint that the woman had visible welts on the right side of her neck. She also told deputies the incident may have been captured on a Ring camera located in the bedroom.

Farthing was arrested and booked into the Scott County Detention Center.