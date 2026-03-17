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Kentucky prison caseworker arrested after alleged sexual encounter with inmate caught on camera

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Crittenden County Jail
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EDDYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A caseworker at the Kentucky State Penitentiary has been arrested after security footage allegedly captured her having a sexual encounter with an inmate, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP detailed that 26-year-old Alysta Mathis of Dawson Springs was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy. She was transported to the Crittenden County Jail.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary at 3:40 p.m. CST Monday advising that an employee had been observed on security footage engaging in sexual intercourse with an inmate. Troopers and a detective responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, including a review of video footage, detectives arrested Mathis, KSP added. The investigation remains ongoing.

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