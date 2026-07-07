Kentucky State Police arrest 28 in drug operation that seized over $102,000 worth of illegal drugs

Kentucky State Police Post 9 concluded Operation Mountain Justice, a coordinated enforcement effort targeting suspected drug trafficking networks throughout the Post 9 district.

The operation resulted in 28 arrests and 54 total criminal charges, according to KSP. Troopers and detectives seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $102,000.

Seized items included around 4.7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 130 grams of suspected fentanyl, three firearms and around $1,500 in cash.

Kentucky State Police encourages anyone with information related to drug activity to contact Post 9 at 606-433-7711 or submit an anonymous tip on the agency's website.

