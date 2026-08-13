Kentucky State Police arrest 3 in Washington County human trafficking investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police have arrested three people following an investigation into human trafficking and sexual offenses involving a juvenile in Washington County.

KSP Post 15 received a report in early September 2024 alleging possible human trafficking and sexual contact between three individuals and a juvenile in Washington County.

KSP says that following an extensive investigation, the case was presented to the Washington County Grand Jury on April 16, 2026, which returned indictments against all three individuals.

According to KSP, the following people were charged:



Christopher Firkins, 39, of Springfield, was charged with 6 counts of human trafficking - commercial sexual act (victim under 18), 18 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree, 6 counts of sodomy 2nd degree, 6 counts of rape 2nd degree, and 6 counts of sexual abuse 1st degree. Firkins was arrested in Washington County on April 19 and lodged in Marion County Detention Center.



Brandy Doyle, 41, of Mount Washington, was charged with 6 counts of human trafficking - commercial sexual act (victim under 18), 18 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree, 6 counts of sodomy 2nd degree, 6 counts of rape 2nd degree, and 6 counts of sexual abuse 1st degree. Doyle was arrested in Bullitt County on July 8 and lodged in Bullitt County Detention Center.



Samuel Firkins, 33, of Taylorsville, was charged with 1 count of human trafficking - commercial sexual act (victim under 18) and 1 count of sexual abuse 1st degree. Samuel was arrested in Jefferson County on May 13 and lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP.