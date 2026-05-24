Kentucky State Police arrest former state employee accused of stealing nearly $89K

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee is facing felony theft charges after Kentucky State Police say he stole nearly $89,000 from a state driver licensing office in Mayfield.

KSP reported that 33-year-old Hunter Simmons of Bradford, Tennessee, was indicted by a Graves County grand jury on May 12, on a charge of Theft by Unlawful Taking — greater than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000.

KSP Post 1 launched the investigation on April 13, after receiving a tip from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Inspector General about a suspected theft at the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield.

Investigators determined Simmons served as the Administrative Section Supervisor for both the Mayfield and Paducah KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Between April 2024 and January 2026, Simmons stole $88,688.50 from the Mayfield location, according to the investigation.

The Gibson County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office located and arrested Simmons on May 19. He was extradited to Kentucky on May 21, and booked into the Graves County Restricted Custody Center, where he was served with the indictment warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detective Propes is continuing to investigate, and additional charges are possible in McCracken County, which covers the Paducah office.

