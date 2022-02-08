Kentucky State Police arrest man after discovering 120 pounds of marijuana

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is arrested after police say they found 120 pounds of marijuana on him.

Kentucky State Police say they conducted a traffic stop at around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning after observing a driver going the wrong way on I-65. During the stop, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, police found 120 pounds of suspected marijuana. The suspected marijuana was discovered in three large boxes and a duffel bag. Officers also found two handguns and what they believe was methamphetamine during the search.

47-year-old Jose Mariano Garcia, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was arrested. He is lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Garcia faces multiple charges including trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 lb.s), possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, improper turn-driving on a limited-access highway, and careless driving.