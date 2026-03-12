Kentucky State Police arrest Murray man on child sexual exploitation charges

MURRAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have arrested a Murray man on charges related to child sexual abuse material following an undercover internet crimes investigation.

According to KSP, 32-year-old James Johnson was arrested on March 10 following a search warrant by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says that investigators began the case after discovering Johnson sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. During the search, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

According to KSP, Johnson is charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

KSP says that Johnson is lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.