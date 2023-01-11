Kentucky State Police charges Clark County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested Jeffrey A. Arvin, 36, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Arvin is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, under 12, a class C felony and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, over 12, a class D felony.

He was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Arvin was lodged in the Clark County Detention Center.