Kentucky State Police charges Madison County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Madison County Detention Center
Posted at 11:14 AM, Dec 22, 2021
BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Zachery Nelson Feltner, 21, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Feltner was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, which began after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 1003 Whipporwill Drive, Berea, on December 21.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Feltner is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Feltner was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

