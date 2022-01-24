Kentucky State Police confiscates 17 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-65 Sunday night that led to the discovery of 17 pounds of marijuana.

KSP stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car on the I-65 southbound exit ramp at the 94 mile-marker for traffic violations around 9 p.m. Sunday.

During the stop, KSP troopers observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by Michael Davis, Jr, 31, of Pembroke Pines, CA. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 17 pounds of suspected marijuana was located. The suspected marijuana was discovered in a duffel bag and the spare tire area of the vehicle’s trunk.

Davis was arrested and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center and was charged with the following:



Trafficking in Marijuana (> 5 lbs.) 1st Offense

Failure to or improper signal

License to be in possession

License plate not legible

The investigation is ongoing and being led by Trooper Alex Ware.

