Kentucky State Police confiscates 17 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-65 Sunday night that led to the discovery of 17 pounds of marijuana.
KSP stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car on the I-65 southbound exit ramp at the 94 mile-marker for traffic violations around 9 p.m. Sunday.
During the stop, KSP troopers observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by Michael Davis, Jr, 31, of Pembroke Pines, CA. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 17 pounds of suspected marijuana was located. The suspected marijuana was discovered in a duffel bag and the spare tire area of the vehicle’s trunk.
Davis was arrested and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center and was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Marijuana (> 5 lbs.) 1st Offense
- Failure to or improper signal
- License to be in possession
- License plate not legible
The investigation is ongoing and being led by Trooper Alex Ware.