Kentucky State Police investigate shooting death in Grayson County

BIG CLIFITY, Ky ( LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office with need of assistance regarding a shooting that took place on the 1200 block of Mount Zion Road on Saturday.

Late that night, 48-year-old male Basil Ashley, of Fern Creek, forcibly entered the residence and bedroom of a 45-year-old female. After entering the room, the female then shot Ashley numerous times. According to police, Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation later revealed that Basil and the female had previous relations that involved domestic violence. The female was later taken to the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for an examination of previous health issues.

The case will remain open and will be turned over to the Grayson County grand jury.