Kentucky State Police investigate Todd County shooting that left 1 man dead, another injured

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Guthrie, Kentucky, that reportedly killed one man and injured another on Sunday morning.

KSP reported that troopers responded to Springmont Circle at around 9:20 a.m. CT on Sunday after dispatch began receiving calls about a man lying in the roadway who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation identified 24-year-old Jerell Edmonds of Elkton as the suspect responsible for the death of 24-year-old Evan Hall of Guthrie. A second victim at the scene also appeared to have sustained injuries from Edmonds, officials reported.

Troopers arrested Edmonds and charged him with murder, fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana. He was transported and lodged in the Todd County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by KSP Post 2 to contact 270-676-3313 or submit a tip through the KSP website at kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov.

